Actor Bhavana in Room Quarantine

Actor Bhavana is in room quarantine at her home in Thrissur town, after crossing over to Kerala through Muthanga from Karnataka state. Bhavana’s brother Jayadev Balachandran and a cousin received her at Muthanga check post on Tuesday and her husband Naveen who brought her to the check post returned to Bangalore. She underwent medical screening before going into room quarantine.

Actor Bhavana who tied the knot with her long-time beau and Kannada film producer, Naveen, two years ago, has been more active in Kannada films in the recent years. Though from Andhra Pradesh Naveen and his family are settled in Bangalore.

A close relative of the actor’s said that she is becoming busy in Kannada film industry. “At present her focus is on Kannada films. Only after the legal cases in Kerala are settled, will she return to Malayalam films,” close relative said.

Among her latest Kannada films is 99 which is a remake of hit Tamil movie 96 starring Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie 99 was a runaway hit in Kannada. Her first Kannada film with Punith Rajkumar in Jackie was big box office hit.

The actor who debuted in Malayalam at an age of 16 years in Nammal (2002) had captivated the Malayalam audience, but later lost opportunities in Malayalam films after she fell out with a main actor in Mollywood.

Bhavan made her entry into Tamil movies in 2006 in the movie Chithiram Pesuthadi.