Enormous outpouring of love and wishes for Mohanlal@60

It was virtually a deluge of love and birthday wishes for Mohanlal from Malayalees from around the world on his 60th birthday. The lockdown constraints did not prevent the film fraternity and Mohanlal fans from celebrating the actor’s birthday in a big way. With Mohanlal stuck at this Chennai home, several actors posted photographs and videos on their face book pages wishing the versatile actor on his ‘shastipoorthi’ (60th birthday). Mohanlal was a little disappointed though that he could not meet his aging mother who is presently staying at his house in Kochi.

The actor who came on a news channel for an interview over video call was spotted with a long beard which he grew for Marakkar, a period film based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar, the naval chieftain of the Zamorin in the 16th century, which is awaiting release.

Lal has now completed more than 350 films which include Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. “I thank everyone who has praised and criticized me over the years. I also thank people for putting up with me. I know several people are suffering and are in pain due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am hopeful that with god’s grace we will overcome the challenge and normalcy will return. As in other sectors, the film industry is also going through a rough patch now,” the actor said.

Mammootty’s FB video: Ente Lalinu

Superstar Mammootty, who has shared screen space with Mohanlal in as many as 55 films starting with ‘Padayottam’, posted a 3-minute video on his facebook page wishing Lal on the occasion his 60th birthday and titled it ‘Ente Lalinu’ (for my Lal). He called Mohanlal a ‘magical’ and a ‘great’ actor. “Lal calls me ‘Ichakka’, like my brothers address me. We have a 38-year-long friendship and we first met on the sets of Padayottam (A 1982-film in which both the actors were first cast together). I always feel overwhelmed with joy when Lal calls me ‘Ichakka’. We enjoyed our early acting days like college students. But, like students preparing hard during examination days, we were very serious about our acting and that (hardwork) has made us superstars now,” Mammootty said.

“Lal was at the forefront of preparations during my daughter’s and my son’s weddings. He also brought his son ‘Appu’ (Pranav Mohanlal) to seek my blessings before the shoot began for his (Appu’s) debut movie. Both of us have flowed like a river and blown like a breeze,” Mammootty said in his video.

Pinarayi: Lal unmatchable

Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on his official facebook page conveyed his wishes to Mohanlal by calling him an actor with unmatchable talent. “I wish Mohanlal good health and more success in his acting career. He has mesmerized cinemagoers with his acting, demeanor and voice. Lal has proved his creative brilliance and has also shown his social commitment by contributing Rs 50 lakhs to Chief Minister’s relief fund (during for Covid-19 relief) and he had contributed similarly during the deluge as well (in 2018-19),” CM said on his FB post which also has a photograph in which Vijayan is seen sharing a lighter moment with the actor at a public event.

Directors, Actors and Fans

Veteran director Faazil, who directed the debut movie of Mohanlal ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’ said on a special programme telecast on a news channel that Lal was ‘not only a complete actor but also a complete human being who deeply cares for others.’

Former member of parliament, Innocent, in his typical style said, “When I was undergoing treatment for cancer, Lal gave me the strength with his emotional support and I wish he lives to be 100 and I hope I will be alive as well to witness that.”

Kottayam Nazeer posted a video on FB in which he was seen unveiling a painting of Mohanlal and wishing the actor on his birthday. Lal’s close companion and producer of his several movies, Antony Perumbavoor, who is presently at his home in Perumbavoor, too, conveyed his birthday wishes.

All Kerala Mohanlal Fans & Cultural Welfare Association members provided food to several poor people, tribals, orphanages and old- age homes in all the fourteen districts of Kerala on Lalettan’s 60th birthday,” said state functionary of the association, V S Shibin. He said the association raised funds for such activities and charity work through contributions from several thousands of its members who were spread across Kerala.

All the different units of the association also made it a point to make videos using clippings of Mohanlal’s movies to wish their dear actor on his 60th birthday. “We provided lunch for nearly 500 inmates including kids and old people at Divyahrudayashram at Chennaipara near Peechi as a part of the birthday celebrations,” Abhilash T C, a functionary of the Thrissur Unit of the association said.

Cover Image: V S Shibin with Mohanlal, state committee functionary, All Kerala Mohanlal Fans and Cultural Welfare Association (courtesy Face Book)